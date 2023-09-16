JSO looking for woman accused of shooting man after dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is accused of shooting a man in his early 20s after a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m., officers were called to Jackson Avenue. Police said a domestic dispute between the woman and the man led to the woman firing several shots at him with one striking him on the side.

The woman then left the scene in a gray sports utility vehicle, JSO said.

JSO did not provide the woman’s description but said they do know who she is.

The woman and the man were in a relationship, JSO said.

The man was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.