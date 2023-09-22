Duval County inmate escapes while working with crew in Tallulah neighborhood, police say

Gianna Ludd was working with a crew when he escaped from a van, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped Duval County inmate Friday who police said was out with a work crew when he got away.

Gianna Ludd, 27, was working with a crew when he escaped from the work van, according to JSO. He was last seen on Lorain Street.

According to police, Ludd is currently incarcerated for violation of probation and resisting officers without violence.

He is about 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds. Ludd has brown eyes and black hair. Police believe he has discarded his jail clothing.

If you see him or know any information that can lead to his whereabouts, call 904-630-0500 or 911.