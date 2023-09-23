83º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Jacksonville Sheriff goes door-to-door to speak with Arlington community at crime walk

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: Jacksonville, Crime Prevention Walk
Sheriff T.K. Waters and other officers walk through Arlington community (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Step by step, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and other Jacksonville Sheriff Officers took a stroll through the Arlington neighborhood Saturday to hear from the community and discuss concerns residents may be facing.

The Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk took place at the University Townhouses, beginning at Justina Road.

Waters said people in the community told him they do not have many problems in their area but still acknowledged how it’s a great way to connect with the community.

“This is just a small part of it. Our Police Athletic League does a lot of different things. Our zone officers do a lot of different things. This is just the icing on the cake. I can come out and talk to them personally face to face,” he said.

Kids also enjoy petting and taking pictures with the sheriff’s office horses that also tagged along on the trail.

Waters plans to hold another walk on the Northside in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

facebook

twitter

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

email

facebook

twitter