Jacksonville Sheriff goes door-to-door to speak with Arlington community at crime walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Step by step, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and other Jacksonville Sheriff Officers took a stroll through the Arlington neighborhood Saturday to hear from the community and discuss concerns residents may be facing.

The Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk took place at the University Townhouses, beginning at Justina Road.

Waters said people in the community told him they do not have many problems in their area but still acknowledged how it’s a great way to connect with the community.

“This is just a small part of it. Our Police Athletic League does a lot of different things. Our zone officers do a lot of different things. This is just the icing on the cake. I can come out and talk to them personally face to face,” he said.

Kids also enjoy petting and taking pictures with the sheriff’s office horses that also tagged along on the trail.

Waters plans to hold another walk on the Northside in the upcoming weeks.