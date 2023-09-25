‘He’s a moron’: UFC President speaks on firing of controversial WWE Wrestler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White recently spoke out on the firing of controversial WWE Wrestler Matt Riddle.

Riddle was one of many recent WWE stars cut from the roster less than two weeks after the two companies merged into the newly formed TKO Holdings. While many of the other firings included high-profile WWE talent like Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin, Riddle’s firing now appears to be more about his behavior rather than corporate restructuring.

In a media availability, White said of Riddle, “Matt Riddle did an interview. Before that fight where he said I smoke weed so that I don’t beat my children. Then he tests positive for it. He’s a [expletive] moron. That’s why he’s not here.”

Truest words ever spoken by Dana White: “Matt Riddle did an interview before that [last] fight where he said 'I smoke weed so that I don't beat my children' then he tests positive for it. He's a fucking moron. That's why he's not here. [...] He's cut because he's a moron.” https://t.co/zcuBOPT7pL pic.twitter.com/rfxc9HyCWr — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) December 21, 2022

The X (formerly Twitter) journalist who posted the clip cited an old interview with Riddle that White was talking about. That quote is in the link above.

Riddle announced he had left WWE on Friday on X.

Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 22, 2023

Why this is of note in the wrestling and fighting world is because White is an executive on the UFC side of the newly formed company. And there had been talk that while they were merged, management of UFC and WWE would be separate.

White and his boss Ari Emanuel would manage UFC while longtime wrestling promoter Vince McMahon (now a minority shareholder in the company) would manage WWE. In the interview White also said UFC would not be making managerial decisions for WWE but did go on to make the statement on Riddle’s firing.

The allegations of pot use by White is not the only recent controversial headline involving Riddle. He recently made allegations of sexual assault by a police officer when going through a New York Airport. That incident is under investigation.