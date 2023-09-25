Woman found dead in backyard of home on Eastside: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The decomposing body of a woman was found Monday in the backyard of a home on Spearing Street on Jacksonville’s eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said a little after 1 p.m., police responded to the scene after receiving a call from someone living down the street. When police arrived, they found a woman, who appeared to be dead for at least two days and started decomposing in the backyard of the home, according to JSO.

It’s unknown if foul play is suspected, but detectives don’t see any injuries consistent with the woman being injured by another person.

Investigators are not able to confirm her cause of death.

They are working to identify the woman.

If you have any information on this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500.