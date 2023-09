JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is proposing a 2.9% rate increase and will hold a public hearing on the matter in February. The trustees are expected to vote on it in March, and the higher rate would take effect April 1, 2024.

JEA expects to raise $13 million in additional revenue as a result of the rate increase.

Last February the JEA board approved rate changes which meant lower bills for some, and higher bills for others.