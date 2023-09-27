Westside woman fears growing hole will damage her home after 2 years of complaining to management

After multiple attempts by management to repair a sinkhole near her home, Lee Holman said the problem hasn’t gotten better and her AC unit is now slowly sinking.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With multiple days of heavy rain in the forecast, a Westside homeowner said she is concerned her mobile home is going to sink after two years of attempting multiple times to get management to fix the problem.

Lee Holman owns a mobile home located in the Magnolia Circle Manufactured Home Community on 103rd Street but rents the property where it sits.

Holman said after multiple attempts by management to repair the hole, the problem hasn’t improved and her AC unit is now slowly sinking.

Holman has been a resident at Magnolia Circle for over 20 years. She said the problems with the hole started two years ago.

“I cannot get them to do anything about it,” Holman said. “All I keep hearing is the same thing, ‘We’re working on it, we’re working on it.’ The solution is in their hands.”

Holman is concerned that management won’t take her seriously until it’s too late.

She said maintenance has been out to her property to fill holes with cement, rocks, and dirt over the last two years.

“I’m afraid… after all the rain we had yesterday you can feel how mushy it is,” Holman said.

Holman said the real problem is a rotting drainpipe that runs through her side yard.

“The pipe is useless,” she said.

Holman has been keeping written notes on her requests to management, and she said a plumbing company has come out in the past and suggested the drainpipe be replaced to fix the problem.

Holman is asking for a permanent solution and to avoid leaving the property she’s called home for the last two decades.

“I have a right to be upset. This is my home,” Holman said.

News4JAX reached out to Magnolia Circle management and received the following statement:

“Properly maintaining our community is a priority at Magnolia Circle. Management has been working to determine causes for the leak and is continuing to thoroughly investigate the issue.”