JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Johnny McGlothin, 72. Police say he was last seen at 12PM on Bergen Street near Commonwealth Avenue.

McGlothin has been diagnosed with dementia. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen in a black t-shirt with white diagonal stripes, gray basketball shorts, and white Champion brand shoes.

If seen you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or call 911.