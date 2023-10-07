Man shot in foot after being ‘ambushed’ on W 16th Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his mid-20s was shot in the foot as he was driving Saturday morning on West 16th Street near Prospect Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the man was driving a vehicle around 7 a.m. when the suspect or suspects “ambushed” him and shot at his car about 10 times. The driver suffered one gunshot wound in the foot and transported himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

During the shooting, an occupied house was also struck which caused a minor injury to an adult female, police said. She was not hit by the gunfire, according to police.

Police do not have descriptions of the suspect or suspects, and they are in the process of finding witnesses and going through surveillance footage.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact JSO’s non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can go through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.