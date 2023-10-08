Jacksonville Jewish community offers support after surprise attack on Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida is speaking out following the surprise attack Saturday on Israel that was launched by the militant group Hamas.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel with thousands more being injured and hundreds taken as hostages, the Associated Press reported.

Mariam Feist, CEO of the Jewish Federation, said she is used to seeing smaller conflicts in the region unfold but something of this magnitude is surprising.

Following the attack, the organization hosted a webinar Sunday to give updates on what’s happening in the country from people who are currently living through it.

Part of the webinar included a video from a mother describing her sons being taken from their house.

Feist said this webinar was needed because it gave everyone who tuned in a better understanding of what was happening.

Since learning of the attack, Feist has been in contact with her friends who live in Israel.

“We in Northeast Florida have a sister city, where we’re like family. We just hosted teenagers here this summer for a couple of weeks. We have families that live in Northeast Florida that now moved to Israel who we know,” she said. “Staying in touch with them and making sure they’re okay.”

Feist said there could be more webinars in the coming days on how people can support Israel during this time.