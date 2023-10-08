JSO investigating shooting at Lane Avenue apartment complex after man was seen walking asking for help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the stomach Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, witnesses heard gunfire at the Riverbank Apartments on Lane Avenue South around 7 p.m. Police said the man, who is in his late 20s, was walking through the complex asking for help after he was shot.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside a unit.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but because he was undergoing surgery, police weren’t able to speak with him to gather details on the shooting.

No suspect information is available.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPs to remain anonymous.