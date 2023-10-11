Man accused of making bomb threat, barricading himself inside downtown building: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested for making a bomb threat and barricading himself inside a commercial office building in downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, they received a call in reference to a bomb threat in a commercial building located on W. Adams Street at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them they had seen Lorenzo Cole, 49, on the fourth floor of the building and didn’t know how he got in and that he had a backpack with him, JSO said.

Due to the threats Cole made and that he barricaded himself inside of the building, JSO set a perimeter and sent a SWAT team in to bring Cole out, police said.

JSO said they found Cole’s belongings on the first floor. Officials did not disclose what they found on the fourth floor.

According to the arrest report, four windows and an entrance door lock were damaged during the process of entering the building.

Cole is facing several charges including burglary causing damage in excess of $1,000, threatening to throw a destructive device, and injuring firefighter equipment.