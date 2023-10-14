78º
Police investigate death of dump truck driver found unconscious after rolling over a curb

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating the death of a dump truck driver who was found unconscious after he rolled over a curb Saturday.

JSO Sergeant Hungerford said the dump truck driver was leaving the construction site parking lot at a very low speed at about 11:53 a.m. on Approach Road, south of 103rd Street. Then he rolled over a curb and stopped against a fence.

According to police, the driver was found unconscious and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JSO Traffic Homicide and Narcotics Overdose Death Task Force is investigating the driver’s death.

