Man dies after hitting Oak tree making 154 traffic fatality in Duval County

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s is dead after crashing into a big Oak tree Sunday on Southpoint Parkway, near Salisbury Road, the Jacksonville Sheirff’s Office said.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the man was driving a Ford pickup truck south when for unknown reasons he veered off the road and hit a “very large Oak tree,” police said.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other occupants in his pickup truck.

This makes the 154th fatality in Duval County, according to police.

