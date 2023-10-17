Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside adds 6 rooms to its maternity ward to meet growing community needs

Protocols for labor and delivery during the pandemic; your questions answered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside is adding six additional labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum (LDRP) rooms to “meet the growing needs” of the community, it was announced Tuesday in a news release.

A $5 million gift to the Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation from Mary Virginia Terry made this addition possible. The six rooms are in addition to the 17 rooms already at the hospital.

The maternal care expansion provides more access to care for children and families in Jacksonville as the hospital delivers nearly 260 babies per month.

“These rooms improve the birthing experience by allowing moms, babies and families to experience the entire labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum phases in the comfort of one space,” the news release said.

This expansion is happening just months after the St. Vincent’s Riverside location closed its maternity ward. The Southside project also included smaller renovations to the unit and equipment improvements.