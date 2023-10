LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on college sports name, image, and likeness rules

Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on “the future of college sports, focusing on name, image, and likeness.”

Witnesses include Charlie Baker, President. National Collegiate Athletic Association, Jill Bodensteiner, Vice President and Director of Athletics, Saint Joseph’s University, Ramogi Huma, Executive Director, National College Players Association, Walker Jones, Executive Director, The Grove Collective, Tony Petitti, Commissioner, Big Ten Conference, Jack Swarbrick, Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics, University of Notre Dame, Trinity Thomas, Gymnast, University of Florida.

