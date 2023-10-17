Shooting of Jacksonville teenager suspected of burglary sparks debate over gun laws

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man’s decision to use deadly force after catching burglars in his car is sparking a debate over gun laws.

Anthonio Cobb, 49, was charged with attempted murder after he shot a 14-year-old boy who was one of three people allegedly burglarizing Cobb’s car on the morning of Oct. 5 on Walnut Street in Springfield. The trio of suspected thieves was reportedly running away from Cobb when he fired a gun at them.

Although the 14-year-old was hit in the back, he survived his injury and was charged with two counts of burglary. In addition to the attempted murder charge, Cobb was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm because he had been previously convicted of manslaughter.

According to neighbors, as many as 15 cars were targeted by thieves that morning. One of the targeted vehicles was a 2013 Hyundai Sonata owned by Theresa Glenn. She believes the same trio broke into her car and stole it back on August 14.

The abandoned vehicle was found six days later after it was involved in a wreck that left the front bumper cracked. The side windows were busted, and the interior smelled of mildew because there was nothing covering the broken windows from rain. Wires from the ignition and the steering wheel area were exposed as well.

“Look at my car. This car was paid for. I had no car notes. I had nothing. Now I’m into a whole new car note which is taking money out of my house to pay for something that was already paid, sitting here and not bothering anyone,” Glenn said.

Fortunately, the August theft was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. But unfortunately, her insurance considered the vehicle non-salvageable. So, Glenn was forced to buy another vehicle.

Fast forward to October 5th, Glenn said the same trio of thieves targeted the same car again. She said police told her there was evidence the thieves tried to start the vehicle.

“They had some kind of chord or chip they could put into this car and re-crank this car,” Glenn said.

But it didn’t work so the thieves allegedly moved onto Anthonio Cobb’s car which was parked a few spaces down.

According to investigators, Cobb walked out the front door of his home, caught the trio inside his vehicle, and started yelling at them. Police said the thieves jumped out and took off running. That’s when police said Cobb fired his gun at them and struck one of them in the back. The person who was shot was identified as a 14-year-old boy.

News4JAX has learned an unidentified neighbor showed police surveillance video of Cobb shooting at the thieves.

Despite Cobb’s intentions, his actions were illegal because a victim of a burglary is not allowed to shoot a burglar to protect property. The use of deadly force can only be applied if a burglar is posing an immediate deadly threat to the victim or other people. That violation led to Cobb being arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

“I feel like my neighbor was protecting us. Not just his stuff but our whole neighborhood. I felt like I was being protected because right now, it feels like we have no protection for what we work hard for,” Glenn said.

According to a JSO crime map, which was adjusted to show thefts and burglaries within a half-mile radius of Walnut Street between 8th and 9th streets, since August, there have been 23 vehicles stolen, 10 vehicles burglarized, four home burglaries, and 21 thefts. One of those thefts was by sudden snatching.

“With all the car thefts that have happened here, eventually something was bound to happen,” Glenn said.

Since News4JAX posted the story online last Friday, more than 400 comments were written in response to Cobb’s arrest. Some of the comments sparked a debate over gun laws.

Tim wrote: “The law pertaining to the shooting of perpetrators in the commission of a felony should be changed.”

Marry wrote: “I’m glad my health precludes me from serving on a jury. While I know what the law says, I just don’t know if I could find Mr. Cobb Guilty.”

Peter wrote: “I don’t want to live in a world where bullets are flying around because of a petty crime. There is a better way to deal with it.”

And Christopher wrote: “Some things are necessary evils, and some things are more evil than necessary.” He also stated in his comments that his car was one of the vehicles that were burglarized.

As for the 14-year-old who was injured and charged with burglary, News4JAX was allowed to view a juvenile justice court document that showed a judge ordered Glenn to receive restitution.

She said she will likely have to go after the boy’s parents in civil court. Glenn also said when she spoke with police, they told her it appeared the thieves knew how to bypass car alarms. She and other neighbors now believe the other two suspects are likely teenagers.