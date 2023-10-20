LIVE: Football Friday Game of the Week: Fleming Island at Creekside

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A season that started with big expectations for the Golden Eagles has spiraled with a five-game losing streak. The playoffs aren’t possible so it’s the spoiler role from here on out. Fleming hasn’t finished a season with more than five losses since all the way back in 2005, so there’s the pride factor at stake for players like QB Cibastian Broughton and WR Trace Burney. The Knights are very much alive for a playoff spot, thanks to a tough schedule. They’ve put up points in bunches, with RB Harrison Garrido and QB Sean Ashenfelder leading the way. The Knights are averaging 32.9 points per game.

