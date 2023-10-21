‘He loved his family’: Jacksonville man hit and killed while walking with son laid to rest Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends paid their last respects to a Jacksonville father who was hit and killed by a car earlier this month while walking with his son.

Inside the chapel at Funerals by T.S. Warden Funeral Home, people had nothing but great things to say about Ysabel Tucker.

“The day he died, he talked about his brothers and his sisters,” said Sabrina Tucker-Spicer, who is one of Tucker’s sisters. “He talked about how he loved each and every one of us. He talked about his nephews. He loved his family. He loved his son.”

Affectionately called “Junior,” Tucker is being remembered as a man who was passionate, energetic, outspoken, hardworking, and a loving and devoted father.

“Your hard work and sacrifice did not go unnoticed.” Tucker’s oldest sister said. “Today, the love that you had for your family gives us a great solace.”

Tucker lost his life after being hit by a car while he was walking with his 12-year-old son, who is his only child.

It happened on Sibbald Road in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood on the city’s north side.

News4JAX went to that stretch of road and saw there are not any sidewalks where Tucker was hit and killed.

His family now is trying to figure out how something like that could happen in a residential area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, this is an active investigation.

It is not considered a hit-and-run and no one has been arrested.

Loved ones say they are hurt and are pleading for drivers to slow down and pay attention. They wonder if those were the circumstances in Tucker’s death. His family says it does not want anyone else to experience its pain.

“Although someone carelessly took his life, they can never take his life,” Tucker-Spicer said, referencing how her brother was always happy and loved life. “You have to catch it. They could never take that from him. He lived a good life.”

Tucker was 42 years old.