Man, woman shot during argument inside Arlington home: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning after a dispute inside an Arlington home led to gunfire, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called just around midnight to Holly Point Drive, just north of Merrill Road near Rogero Road.

They found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. Police said the two are not related and it was not a domestic-related shooting.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital within hours. At 3 a.m., police said the man was still undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

Investigators said they learned about eight to 10 people were in the home when the argument broke out and led to the gunfire. They believe the shooter may be among those already detained from the scene.

Officers said the people were not at a home for a party and no children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.