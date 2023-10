FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old died in a Sunday morning single-car crash while exiting off Interstate 95 near mile marker 289 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling north on 1-95 around 7:48 a.m. FHP said she took the Palm Coast Parkway exit when she ran off the road and hit a light post and tree.

The driver died on the scene from her injuries. The FHP report said the woman was wearing her seatbelt.