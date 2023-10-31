President Biden delivers remarks on protecting Americans’ retirement security

WASHINGTON – President Biden delivered remarks on protecting Americans’ retirement security at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Earlier this month, President Biden announced a proposed rule by the Federal Trade Commission to ban any hidden and bogus junk fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.
Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. The Democrat’s effort has led to a legislative push and a spate of initiatives aimed at helping consumers. Administration officials have said these additional costs can inflate prices and waste people’s time.