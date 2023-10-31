82º
President Biden delivers remarks on protecting Americans’ retirement security

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief plan that would target specific groups of borrowers rather than a sweeping plan like the one the Supreme Court rejected in June. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – President Biden delivered remarks on protecting Americans’ retirement security at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced a proposed rule by the Federal Trade Commission to ban any hidden and bogus junk fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.

Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. The Democrat’s effort has led to a legislative push and a spate of initiatives aimed at helping consumers. Administration officials have said these additional costs can inflate prices and waste people’s time.

