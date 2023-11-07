Man shot after argument in Westside parking lot: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the torso Monday after an argument led to gunfire on Jacksonville’s westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said around 6:30 p.m., a man in his 30s took himself to the hospital because he was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

After a brief investigation, police learned that the man got into an argument in The Potter’s House International Ministries parking lot on Normandy Boulevard with someone he knew, and a gun was pulled out, leading to the shooting.

It’s unclear what the two were arguing about.

The shooter is not in custody. Police are investigating.

If you have any information or saw anything that led to the shooting, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.