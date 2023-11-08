81º
Former Jacksonville City Councilman Don Redman dies

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Don Redman (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former City Councilman Don Redman -- best known for his strong conservative stances in his eight years on City Council -- has died, the Republican Party of Duval County announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Redman, a Navy veteran, served as a councilman for District 4 from 2007 to 2015, according to the city of Jacksonville.

“He served on numerous community boards before his service on Council; where he was known as a strong voice for his district & conservative values,” the Duval GOP wrote on Twitter.

Redman had a memorably controversial exchange with then-Human Rights Commission member Parvez Ahmed.

Redman asked Ahmed, who is Muslim, to pray at a council meeting.

“I would like you to say a prayer to your God. Could you do that for us here,” said Redman, who argued against the necessity for a Human Rights Commission in Jacksonville.

While he was in office, Redman advocated for his district when a road collapsed downtown, fought against a strip club near a school and was also the target of an online campaign to get him removed from his District 4 seat.

“Councilman Redman was also a strong advocate of fitness & well-being, including participating in the Gate River Run for over 4 decades,” the Duval GOP said.

Redman owned a barbershop on Belfort Road for decades, called “Don’s Sportsman Barber Shop,” and was also a longtime Gate River Run “streaker” -- someone who entered and completed every 15K since the race’s inception in 1978.

Redman had a wife, two daughters, three sons and 12 grandchildren, according to the city.

The cause of Redman’s death was not disclosed.

