Former Jacksonville City Councilman Don Redman dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former City Councilman Don Redman -- best known for his strong conservative stances in his eight years on City Council -- has died, the Republican Party of Duval County announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

We are saddened to announce the passing of former City Councilman Don Redman. Councilman Redman's service to our country during the Vietnam War guided him to continued service of our city. pic.twitter.com/cZRZTEBIcv — Republican Party of Duval County (@DuvalGOP) November 8, 2023

Redman, a Navy veteran, served as a councilman for District 4 from 2007 to 2015, according to the city of Jacksonville.

“He served on numerous community boards before his service on Council; where he was known as a strong voice for his district & conservative values,” the Duval GOP wrote on Twitter.

Redman had a memorably controversial exchange with then-Human Rights Commission member Parvez Ahmed.

Redman asked Ahmed, who is Muslim, to pray at a council meeting.

“I would like you to say a prayer to your God. Could you do that for us here,” said Redman, who argued against the necessity for a Human Rights Commission in Jacksonville.

While he was in office, Redman advocated for his district when a road collapsed downtown, fought against a strip club near a school and was also the target of an online campaign to get him removed from his District 4 seat.

“Councilman Redman was also a strong advocate of fitness & well-being, including participating in the Gate River Run for over 4 decades,” the Duval GOP said.

Redman owned a barbershop on Belfort Road for decades, called “Don’s Sportsman Barber Shop,” and was also a longtime Gate River Run “streaker” -- someone who entered and completed every 15K since the race’s inception in 1978.

Redman had a wife, two daughters, three sons and 12 grandchildren, according to the city.

The cause of Redman’s death was not disclosed.