2 shot, 1 critically injured, at gas station on Arlington Road

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Two shot at Amoco gas station in Arlington (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Someone in a car opened fire Sunday night on two people at an Amoco gas station on Arlington Road, Jacksonville police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on North Arlington Road.

Before the officers arrived, two people took themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One suffered critical injuries and the other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the two victims were at the Amoco gas station when someone started shooting from a passing vehicle and struck them both.

Police did not have any information on the shooter or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

