Holiday Money Hunt: Don’t leave your cash behind!

This is the third year News4JAX has teamed up with CFO Jimmy Patronis’ office for the Holiday Money Hunt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s money time! Every year, News4JAX teams up with Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis and his staff for The Holiday Money Hunt – to help you get extra cash in your pocket around the holidays.

And boy, this couldn’t come at a better time. This year has been hard on a lot of us. Grocery prices are through the roof, rent keeps going up, gas prices are still high – we don’t have to tell you, you’re living it!

But here’s the thing: You may have money owed to you that you didn’t know about -- and now is your chance to claim it.

CHECK YOUR NAME OR BUSINESS HERE: Holiday Money Hunt

Whether it’s from a forgotten bank account or a long, lost relative, the state of Florida is holding a whopping $2.7 billion – waiting for the rightful owners to come forward and claim their cash.

It’s absolutely free to check your name and claim what’s yours, and the state wants to get it to you as soon as possible.

Here’s what’s up for grabs county-by-county:

Alachua County: $30,624,390

Baker County: $1,180,283

Bradford County: $1,794,896

Clay County: $14,629,535

Columbia County: $5,291.977

Duval County: $132,733,701

Flagler County: $10,465,150

Nassau County: $7,125,917

Putnam County: $6,888,402

St. Johns County: $22,997,803

Union County: $709,872

We drilled down to see how much free money is waiting to be claimed ZIP code by ZIP code -- all across Northeast Florida.

Clay Co. - $14,629,535 available:

32073 (Orange Park) is the ZIP code with the most unclaimed money in Clay County - $3,665,662

32068 (Middleburg) - $2,515,892

32065 (Oakleaf) - $1,758,844

32043 (Green Cove Springs/Penney Farms) - $2,380,587

Duval Co. - $132,733,701 available:

32246 (Sandalwood/Beach Boulevard) is the ZIP code with the highest amount of unclaimed money in Duval County - $11,954,024

32210 (Lakeshore/Westside) - $6,071,208

32244 (Argyle Forest/Jacksonville Heights) - $4,046,830

32218 (Northside/Airport) - $3,985,038

St. Johns Co. - $22,997,803 available:

32082 (Pont Vedra Beach/Palm Valley) is the ZIP code in St. Johns County with the most unclaimed money - $4,545,841

32259 (Fruit Cove/Julington Creek Plantation/St. Johns) - $2,779,199

32092 (St. Aug Outlets/World Golf Village) - $2,062,562

32084 (St. Aug/Vilano Beach) - $4,081,549

Nassau Co. - $7,125,917 available:

32034 (Fernandina) is the ZIP code with the most money up for grabs in Nassau County - $3,646,776

32097 (Yulee) - $957,121

32046 (Hilliard) - $471,725

32011 (Callahan) - $1,131,007

Didn’t see your ZIP code there? Don’t worry! Check out this interactive map below showing amounts available for every ZIP code in Northeast Florida.

Don’t miss out on any unclaimed cash. Check your name or business here!

And to make it even easier for you, tune in to News4JAX tonight because representatives from CFO Patronis’ office will be at our TV station taking your calls -- helping you search for unclaimed money and then helping you claim whatever is yours! Our phone lines will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll release the number to call when our phone lines open tonight at 5:00.