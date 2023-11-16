Holiday Money Hunt: Don’t leave your cash behind!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s money time! Every year, News4JAX teams up with Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis and his staff for The Holiday Money Hunt – to help you get extra cash in your pocket around the holidays.
And boy, this couldn’t come at a better time. This year has been hard on a lot of us. Grocery prices are through the roof, rent keeps going up, gas prices are still high – we don’t have to tell you, you’re living it!
But here’s the thing: You may have money owed to you that you didn’t know about -- and now is your chance to claim it.
CHECK YOUR NAME OR BUSINESS HERE: Holiday Money Hunt
Whether it’s from a forgotten bank account or a long, lost relative, the state of Florida is holding a whopping $2.7 billion – waiting for the rightful owners to come forward and claim their cash.
It’s absolutely free to check your name and claim what’s yours, and the state wants to get it to you as soon as possible.
Here’s what’s up for grabs county-by-county:
Alachua County: $30,624,390
Baker County: $1,180,283
Bradford County: $1,794,896
Clay County: $14,629,535
Columbia County: $5,291.977
Duval County: $132,733,701
Flagler County: $10,465,150
Nassau County: $7,125,917
Putnam County: $6,888,402
St. Johns County: $22,997,803
Union County: $709,872
We drilled down to see how much free money is waiting to be claimed ZIP code by ZIP code -- all across Northeast Florida.
Clay Co. - $14,629,535 available:
- 32073 (Orange Park) is the ZIP code with the most unclaimed money in Clay County - $3,665,662
- 32068 (Middleburg) - $2,515,892
- 32065 (Oakleaf) - $1,758,844
- 32043 (Green Cove Springs/Penney Farms) - $2,380,587
Duval Co. - $132,733,701 available:
- 32246 (Sandalwood/Beach Boulevard) is the ZIP code with the highest amount of unclaimed money in Duval County - $11,954,024
- 32210 (Lakeshore/Westside) - $6,071,208
- 32244 (Argyle Forest/Jacksonville Heights) - $4,046,830
- 32218 (Northside/Airport) - $3,985,038
St. Johns Co. - $22,997,803 available:
- 32082 (Pont Vedra Beach/Palm Valley) is the ZIP code in St. Johns County with the most unclaimed money - $4,545,841
- 32259 (Fruit Cove/Julington Creek Plantation/St. Johns) - $2,779,199
- 32092 (St. Aug Outlets/World Golf Village) - $2,062,562
- 32084 (St. Aug/Vilano Beach) - $4,081,549
Nassau Co. - $7,125,917 available:
- 32034 (Fernandina) is the ZIP code with the most money up for grabs in Nassau County - $3,646,776
- 32097 (Yulee) - $957,121
- 32046 (Hilliard) - $471,725
- 32011 (Callahan) - $1,131,007
Didn’t see your ZIP code there? Don’t worry! Check out this interactive map below showing amounts available for every ZIP code in Northeast Florida.
