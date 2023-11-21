Unknown man shoots woman through open apartment door in Arlington: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot while inside her apartment on Bert Road Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 7 p.m., an unknown suspect shot through the open door of the apartment and ran off. The woman was hit in the torso and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was treated and released from the hospital the same night, police said.

Police are looking for the shooter, who was said to be wearing all-black clothing. They are also interviewing witnesses and canvassing for surveillance.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.