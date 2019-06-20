5 top options for cheap Southeast Asian eats in Jacksonville

Craving Southeast Asian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Marianas Grinds

Photo: jimmy p./Yelp

Topping the list is Marianas Grinds. Located at 11380-10 Beach Blvd. in Windy Hill, the Hawaiian, Filipino and Guamanian spot is the highest-rated low-priced Southeast Asian restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp. Specialties include island-style barbecue chicken, short ribs, shrimp patties and that Pacific island favorite, Spam.

2. A Bit Of Saigon

Photo: lynn c./Yelp

Next up is Beach Haven's A Bit of Saigon, situated at 3503 Kernan Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. It wins high praise for its pho, which is made from scratch.

3. Q-Cup Boba Tea

Photo: marie d./Yelp

Windy Hill's Q-Cup Boba Tea, located at 11380 Beach Blvd., Suite 20, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Vietnamese spot, which offers bubble tea, 4.5 stars out of 151 reviews. Also on the menu are banh mis, and the "Jacksonville Times-Union" says the Vietnamese sandwiches are some of the best in town.

4. PK Noodles

PHOTO: drew h./YELP



PK Noodles, a Vietnamese spot that offers noodles and more in Park Ridge, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 153 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11925 Beach Blvd., Suite 204 to see for yourself. The eatery offers a wide array of pho preparations, as well as banh mi and rice dishes.

5. Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill

Photo: pho 99 vietnamese grill/Yelp

Over in Confederate Point, check out Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill, which has earned four stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and bubble tea, by heading over to 5024 Blanding Blvd.

Pho is obviously the house specialty, but the eatery offers a variety of other dishes, too. In addition to a wide selection of soft drinks, you can also order a beer.

