Celebrate Bastille Day with some of Jacksonville's top French fare

France's national holiday, Bastille Day was a turning point in the nation's revolution. On July 14, 1789, a mob stormed the fortress that represented the worst of the old monarchy, and the anniversary has been marked ever since.

In modern times, it's a day of celebration in France, as well as for Francophiles everywhere.

In the spirit of liberté, égalité, et fraternité, Hoodline compiled this list of Jacksonville's freshest restaurants, crêperies and wine bars, using data from Yelp and our own methodology.

Jacksonville boasts its share of French restaurants, ideal for a Bastille Day meal.

1. Orsay

Photo: krystina h./Yelp

Topping the list is Orsay. Located at 3630 Park St. in Avondale, the French, New American and seafood spot is the highest rated French restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 741 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bistro Aix

Photo: amber w./Yelp

Next up is Southbank's Bistro Aix, situated at 1440 San Marco Blvd. With four stars out of 326 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, French and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rue Saint Marc

Photo: krystina h./Yelp

Rue Saint Marc, located at 2103 San Marco Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, French and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 142 reviews.

If you're looking to grab a glass (or bottle) of wine before, during, or after your Bastille Day festivities, consider checking out one of these popular spots.

1. Picasso's Pizzeria

photo: emy b./yelp

Topping the list is Picasso's Pizzeria. Located at 10503 San Jose Blvd., Suite #207, the wine bar, pizza and Italian spot is the highest rated wine bar in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 477 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taverna

Photo: debbie b./Yelp

Next up is Taverna, situated at 1986 San Marco Blvd. With four stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar, Italian and caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Seasons 52

Photo: seasons 52/Yelp

Seasons 52, located at 5096 Big Island Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar, New American and seafood spot four stars out of 310 reviews.

Whether you order them sweet or savory, crêpes are a classic way to pay tribute to French cuisine. Hoodline combed through Jacksonville's top crêperies, and here's where everyone is heading.

1. The Stuffed Beaver

photo: lisa d./yelp

Topping the list is The Stuffed Beaver. Located at 2548 Oak St., the poutinerie, creperie and comfort food spot is the highest rated creperie in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

2. Magic Sweet House

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Next up is the Magic Sweet House, situated at 2728 Park St. With four stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, the creperie and ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, serving waffles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Le Crepes

Photo: trang v./Yelp

Le Crepes, located at 10300 Southside Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the creperie and coffee and tea spot 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

