Celebrate Yoga Day with Jacksonville's top yoga studios

On June 21, yogis around the globe will celebrate International Day of Yoga by — you guessed it — practicing yoga.

Observed since its declaration by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014, it's an informal event held on the summer solstice, with group yoga events in cities around the world. No festivities planned near you? It's easy to mark the occasion by visiting a yoga studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the hottest spots to stretch, strengthen, elongate and breathe deep.

1. Hot Spot Power Yoga

Topping the list is Hot Spot Power Yoga. Located at 1533 San Marco Blvd. in San Marco, the yoga spot is the highest rated yoga spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yoga Den

Photo: yoga den/Yelp



Next up is Goodby's Creek's Yoga Den, situated at 8789 San Jose Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. MBody Yoga

Photo: mbody yoga/Yelp

Windy Hill's MBody Yoga, located at 3807-A Southside Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot four stars out of 21 reviews.

4. Mindful Motion Yoga

Photo: mindful motion yoga/Yelp

Mindful Motion Yoga, a yoga spot in Windy Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3546 St. John's Bluff Road South, Suite 119 to see for yourself.

5. Everbalance

Photo: tiara o./Yelp

Over in Swamp, check out Everbalance, which has earned five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barre class, yoga and Pilates spot at 5298 Sunbeam Road, Unit 3.

