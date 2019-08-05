Check out the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Baymeadows neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Baymeadows has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from Indian restaurants to an authentic Greek eatery.

1. 5th Element

Topping the list is Indian restaurant 5th Element. Located at 9485 Baymeadows Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 298 reviews on Yelp.

Part of a small chain of restaurant in Florida, the eatery serves authentic Indian entrees, such as shrimp vindaloo, chicken curry and goat masala, as well as a full lunch buffet featuring traditional dishes. Select Chinese dishes, beer and wine are also served here.

2. Athenian Owl

Photo: madeline o./Yelp

Next up is Greek spot Athenian Owl, which offers seafood, sandwiches, and authentic Greek fare for lunch, dinner and dessert. Situated at 9551 Baymeadows Road, Suites 21-23, the restaurant prepares meals daily with a mix of imported and fresh products.

The full menu includes classic dishes such as spanakopita, moussaka, lamb shanks, beef souvlaki and baklava. With 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bawarchi Biryanis

Photo: rony m./Yelp

Bawarchi Biryanis, an an outpost of the largest Indian restaurant chain in the nation, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews.

The menu highlights traditional Indian cuisine, such as tandoori chicken, lamb chops, curries and kebabs. Head over to 9551 Baymeadows Road, Suite 9, to see for yourself.

