Check out the 4 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Spring Glen neighborhood

Visiting Spring Glen, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Korean eatery to a sandwich shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spring Glen, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Gangnam Korean Restaurant

Photo: mela b./Yelp

Topping the list is Korean spot GangNam Korean Restaurant, which offers hot pot and barbecue. Located at 5161 Beach Blvd., Suite #5, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp. Expect traditional dishes such as Bulgogi, Kimchi and more at this spot.

2. Sandwich House

Photo: michael b./Yelp

Next up is Sandwich House. Situated at 5141 Beach Blvd., Sandwich House is a spot to score — you guessed it — sandwiches, . With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for the classic turkey, steak and cheese and grilled chicken breast with swiss on the menu here.

3. Austin Karaoke

Photo: tyrica y./Yelp

Karaoke spot Austin Karaoke is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5161 Beach Blvd., Suite #4, four stars out of 30 reviews. The location offers private karaoke rooms for its clientele for birthday parties, office get-togethers or just regular Saturday nights.

4. New World Market

Photo: mela b./Yelp

New World Market, a grocery store, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5161 Beach Blvd., Suite #6, to see for yourself. This spot offers Korean products such as Kimchi and more.

