Chimney Lakes gets a new cafe: Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf

A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Chimney Lakes, called Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf, is located at 9518 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite, C-15.

This new business provides fresh press juice, smoothies and milk tea. On the menu, look for brown sugar bubble mocha milk tea, as well as carrot, apple and celery juice or the Mr. Green Smoothie (kale, spinach, mango, orange and banana).

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Annie M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 12, wrote, "Everyone was very friendly and I thoroughly enjoyed my coconut milk tea. The brown sugar milk tea was absolutely delicious."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline