Dahlia's Pour House on King Street to close after 7 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dahlia's Pour House is draining the tap one last time.

The Riverside bar, located on the corner of King and Post streets, is closing after seven years.

"We cannot thank you enough for these last - amazing - 7 years we've spent with all of you!" Dahlia's posted on Facebook.

The bar was known for its fun atmosphere. It's a great place for beverages and games. Dahlia's has 75 draft beers and 18 wines on tap with a focus on local craft breweries.

They had an astounding 4.4 out of 5 rating on Facebook from over 300 reviews.

The bar is hosting a closing party and goodbye comedy show on March 23. There will be specials, food truck, and more.

Patrons took to Facebook to mourn the loss of the business.

"Nooooooooooooo. I watched that place grow and made so many great friends along the way!! Good luck on all your future endeavors!"

"Oh man! Kristin and I always loved this place. It’s where we first met and we had so much fun running with everyone on Wednesday. So sad to see you closing. Wish you the best!"

"So sad to see this! I loved going to Dahlias when I lived in JAX & my BF and I met there. Thanks for making this great place possible!"

We are working to learn why the business is closing.

