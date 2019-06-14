Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Pickwick Park neighborhood

Visiting Pickwick Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza spot to a natural foods market.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Pickwick Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Paddy's Brick Oven Pizza

PHOTO: GARY M./YELP



Topping the list is Paddy's Brick Oven Pizza, which offers pizza, pasta and more. Located at 9850-1 San Jose Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp. Though the family-owned restaurant specializes in pizza, it also serves hot wings, salads and sandwiches.

2. Native Sun Natural Foods Market

Photo: renda h./Yelp

Next up is grocery store and bakery Native Sun Natural Foods Market, which offers organic juice, smoothies and more. Situated at 10000 San Jose Blvd., it has earned 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp so far, so it's proven to be a local favorite. The grocer offers fresh produce, locally sourced meats, hormone-free dairy and all-natural personal care products.

3. Barking Spider Pub

Photo: mj g./Yelp

Barking Spider Pub is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10092 San Jose Blvd., four stars out of 10 reviews. The bar serves beer and wine, and it has several pool tables.

