Explore the 4 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Argyle Forest neighborhood

1. Lum Thai Restaurant

Topping the list is Thai and Asian fusion spot Lum Thai Restaurant. Located at 6251 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite 102, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.

Lum Thai's specialties include crispy duck with pineapple, bell pepper and lychee and cashew nuts topped with curry sauce, grilled salmon and shrimp in panang curry. Yelpers praise its artistic food presentation.

Yelper Jeanette F. wrote, "The meals at this small restaurant were not only delicious, but artistically displayed. We will definitely come back to this restaurant in the future."

2. Ted's Montana Grill-Orange Park

Next up is steakhouse and traditional American spot Ted's Montana Grill-Orange Park, serving burgers and more, situated at 8635 Blanding Blvd. With four stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Ted's Montana Grill-Orange Park is one of two Jacksonville locations of Ted Turner's chain, known for serving bison steaks, ribs, roasts and burgers from the herd on his Montana ranch. There are also beef, chicken and seafood offerings.

Yelper David S. wrote, "The menu has a great range and the steaks and burgers are a good go-to choice. I tend to always get filet mignon and burgers and Ted's hasn't disappointed."

3. Mission BBQ

Traditional American and barbecue spot Mission BBQ, which offers salads and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8440 Blanding Blvd., four stars out of 152 reviews.

The restaurant says on its website that it contributes to a number of veterans-oriented groups, and it also offers free and discounted meals for veterans on certain holidays. Its menu includes the expected barbecue favorites — brisket, pulled pork, turkey, chicken and sausage — plus ribs and salmon.

4. Bassil's

And then there's Bassil's, a local favorite with four stars out of 25 reviews. Stop by 6251 Argyle Forest Blvd. to hit up the diner and Italian and gyros spot, which offers salads and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.

In business since 1999, according to its website, Bassil's has a menu of Italian favorites like manicotti, lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs and also wings and gyros.

