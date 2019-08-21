Explore the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville

Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Jacksonville? From a British pub to a hookah lounge, read on for the newest destinations to open for business recently.

Brewz

Brewz is a beer bar that recently opened at 2695 Post St. in Riverside. The third location for this northeast Florida chain serves dozens of beers on tap as well as wine, ciders and cold brew coffee. Guests can fill their own glasses with their choice of beverage.

The Spot Hookah Lounge

Next up is The Spot Hookah Lounge, a bar and lounge that offers beer, wine and an assortment of flavored tobacco hookahs at 12226 Beach Blvd. in Sans Pareil. The space also often hosts DJs and special performances.

Posting House

New to 2018 Hendricks Ave. in San Marco is Posting House, a modern, English-inspired neighborhood pub. The renovated space serves craft beers from around the country, as well as a selection of wines. Check out the full beer menu here.

