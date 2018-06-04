FBI warning about phone scams involving fake government officials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FBI is urging the public to report any phone scams immediately. The agency, along with the U.S. Marshals have been alerted to several imposter scams.

News4JAX has learned these are the ones where someone presents to be a government official and demands money, and then threatens punishment will be taken.

If you have received one of these calls, you are encouraged to contact your local FBI office, so investigators can made a record.

That number is 904-248-7000.

Once you've called, you should also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.

