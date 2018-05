Flagler County eaglet makes first flight

FLAGLER COUNTY - The Flagler County born fledgling, believed to be female, took her first flight on Saturday.

“She was gone from the nest for several hours, and returned late in the afternoon,” Judie Dziak said.

The 13-week old had been “branching” for days, a little late for the normal 10 to 12 week first flight.

“It was a great weekend at Princess Place for eagle lovers,” said Frank Barbuti, Manager for Flagler County Parks and Recreation.

The Princess Place-born eaglet is believed to be female because of her large size – females are generally larger than males.

