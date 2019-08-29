Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Jacksonville

Ready to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Jacksonville? From a Persian/Iranian restaurant to an Indian spot, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open their doors recently.

Aria Cuisine

Photo: aria cuisine/Yelp

A new addition to Baymeadows, Aria Cuisine is a Persian/Iranian spot that's located at 9551 Baymeadows Road.

"You're not a customer here; you're our guest," declares the business' website. Drop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner and enjoy Persian dishes in a warm, elegant atmosphere.

Menu highlights include the Arezoo burger with basil, parsley and Persian pickles; a gyro sandwich with French fries and a Mediterranean dip sampler that includes hummus, baba ghanoush, Lebni cheese and grilled pita.

Aroma Cafe & Bar

Photo: jessica p./Yelp

Stroll past 1706 Southside Blvd. in Holiday Hill and you'll find Aroma Cafe & Bar, a new cafe and bar, offering sandwiches and more.

Subs, salads and wraps are on this mom and pop shop's menu. Popular items include the Philly cheesesteak sandwich, egg omelet with sausage and the Kibbe platter with falafel, grape leaves, tabouli, hummus and pita bread.

JaxMinerva

Photo: mahalo j./Yelp

A Deerwood Center newcomer, JaxMinerva is an Indian spot that's located at 8661 Baymeadows Road.

Expect menu items served buffet-style, with plenty of vegetarian options. Enjoy a plate filled with white rice, vegetable biryani, aloo gobhi, paneer and dal curry. This spot also offers appetizers and entrees a la carte.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.