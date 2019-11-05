Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Jacksonville

Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurant additions to Jacksonville? From a health-conscious eatery to an authentic Cuban cafe, read on to see the newest hot spots to land recently.

3Natives Açaí & Juicery

Photo: francis f./Yelp

New to 11362 San Jose Blvd., Suite 4, in Mandarin is 3Natives Açaí & Juicery, a spot to score fresh salads, juices, smoothies and soups. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

The menu features health shots, bagel sandwiches and avocado toast. Catering services are also available.

Rocking Crab

Photo: jay p./Yelp

Stroll past 8635 Blanding Blvd., Suite 201, in Argyle Forest and you'll find Rocking Crab, a new spot to score Southern-style seafood and more.

The menu features fried seafood platters and seafood boils that include crab, shrimp, lobster, crawfish, clams, mussels and scallops. Salads, Southern sides (such as boiled eggs, coleslaw, sweet potato fries and corn on the cob) and desserts are also available.

1928 Cuban Bistro

PHOTO: chrystal r./YELP

A newcomer to Goodby's Creek, 1928 Cuban Bistro is an authentic Cuban spot located at 3928 Baymeadows Road that serves breakfast and lunch.

The casual eatery offers traditional Cuban fare, such as empanadas, guava pastries and a Cuban sandwich, for dine-in and take-out orders. Soups, salads, snacks, Cuban coffee drinks and desserts are also on the menu.

