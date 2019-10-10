Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Jacksonville

Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From a brewery to a dog park and pet grooming spot, read on for the newest hot spots to land recently.

Lemonstreet Brewing Company

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Now open at 2100 Dennis St. in Mixon Town is Lemonstreet Brewing Company, a brewery.

This family-friendly brewery offers about seven beers on tap, ranging from a Pilsner called Kellerbier to a smoky brown ale dubbed Budrow to a dry hopped IPA Mo' is Better. Enjoy your brew with some pretzels or yummy eats from local food trucks. In between sips, play a game of darts or a round of bocce ball.

Insomnia Cookies

Photo: jay p./Yelp

Insomnia Cookies is a bakery, offering desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, that recently opened at 4549 Southside Blvd. in Windy Hill.

Got sweet cravings? Head to Insomnia Cookies and choose from a variety of cookie flavors. Flavors range from chocolate chunk to peanut butter chip and snickerdoodle. It's the season for Cookie'wiches, which are made with mint chocolate chip ice cream sandwiched between a chocolate chunk cookie and a caramel apple pie cookie.

Soul Food Bistro

Photo: tatty C./Yelp

Head over to 9400 Atlantic Blvd. in Southside Estates and you'll find Soul Food Bistro, a Southern spot, offering soul food and more.

Located in the former Outback Steakhouse space, this bistro serves up Southern favorites. The menu features fried chicken, cornbread, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops and more, reports Jacksonville.com.

Central Bark Jacksonville

Photo: Central Bark Jacksonville/Yelp

Central Bark Jacksonville is a pet boarding, dog park and pet grooming spot, that's made its debut at 5614 San Jose Blvd. in Lakewood.

Take your dogs here for boarding, grooming and socializing with other dogs. Yelpers report that their pooches are more happy and relaxed after coming to this spot for a spa day, play and quiet time.

