Here are the freshest new businesses to open in Jacksonville

Looking to get to know the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From bubble tea to pet food emporiums, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open their doors near you.

Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf

Photo: kriselda b./Yelp

New to 9542 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite, C-15 in Chimney Lakes is Tbaar Cafe Oakleaf, a cafe, offering bubble tea, juice and smoothies and more.

Tbaar offers bubble tea (hot or iced), fruit smoothies and fresh fruit or vegetable juices.

Marco's Pizza

Photo: emilia g./Yelp

Stop by 4765-01 Hodges Blvd. in Beach Haven and you'll find Marco's Pizza, a new spot to score pizza and more.

Marco's is a national pizza chain that boasts on its website of being voted "America's most-loved pizza" in the 2019 Equitrend Harris Poll. In addition to pizza, it offers subs, salads and dessert.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Photo: nothing bundt cakes/Yelp

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a bakery, offering cupcakes and more, that recently opened its doors at 9925 San Jose Blvd., Unit 3 in Arrowhead.

The Texas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes chain offers bundt cakes from bite-sized to 10 inches, with 10 flavors and 40 designs. It says on its website that it uses "real eggs, butter and cream cheese."

ChopHouse Thirteen

Photo: chophouse 13/Yelp

Stroll past 11362 San Jose Blvd., Suite 1 in Mandarin and you'll find ChopHouse Thirteen, a bar and steakhouse, offering seafood and more.

The menu continues to offer fine-dining favorites like Black Angus steaks and lobster tails with traditional steakhouse starters and sides like shrimp cocktail, onion rings and loaded baked potatoes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline