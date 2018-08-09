Indoor skydiving coming to St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Get ready to fly!

iFLY skydiving is coming to the St. Johns Town Center, according to Indoor Skydiving Source.

The project is currently under construction and is set to open early next year.

At iFLY you can experienced the power of flight without a plane or parachute.

The tunnel will be located at 10579 Brightman Blvd.

"Bodyflight is one of the most exciting, fastest growing sports in the world," iflyworld said.

Flyers must be at least 3 years old.

Pricing Estimate:

2 Minute Package: $69.95

4 Minute Package: $109.95

