JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are on scene of a death investigation in the Moncrief area of Duval County.

The investigation is happening on Moncrief Road not far from West 36th Street.

Little information is known at this time. Police are expected to give News4Jax an update at 10:45 p.m. We will update this article when that information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.