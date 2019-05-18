Jacksonville teenager disappears, family asks for help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family is asking for help after Hailey Marie Files, 16, went missing on Saturday.

The family told News4Jax that Files was last seen around 2 a.m. near Art Museum Drive wearing a "Supernatural" jacket and black jeans.

Her family just moved to Jacksonville from Georgia and are unsure where she could be.

The family told News4Jax they believe she could be in danger.

If you have seen Files or have any information about where she could be to Contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

