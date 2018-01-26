Pedestrian killed on Jacksonville's Norwood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian struck by a car on Norwood Avenue near North Shore Drive Friday morning has died, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Homicide detectives said an 86-year-old man was driving north on Norwood just after 6 a.m. when a man stepped out into the road.

The driver swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but struck him before the sedan slammed into a concrete utility pole, Sgt. Donald Washington said.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The driver was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with minor injuries.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid Norwood, just east of where it meets Interstate 95, until at least 9:30 p.m. Crews with JEA also responded to repair damages to the utility pole.

