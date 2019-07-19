1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a double shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.

Officers say the two were shot Thursday night, just before 10 p.m. at the Plaza Apartments on University Club Boulevard across from Fort Caroline Middle School.

Both were taken to the hospital where investigators said the man died. The woman is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say the relationship of the man and woman are unclear at this time but the sheriff's office is not looking for a suspect.

Back-to-back double shootings

This is the second double shooting in Jacksonville in just days.

Wednesday night, two women were shot in the Hillcrest neighborhood of the city’s westside. One woman was said to be in critical condition, while the other was stable.

READ MORE: 2 women shot in Hillcrest neighborhood

Police said the suspect car followed the two women, indicating they were targeted. While one man drove the car, officers said the shooter stood up through the sunroof and fired between 30 and 40 shots.

No one has been arrested in that case.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.