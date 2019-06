JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died after an SUV crashed into a tree Thursday evening in Springfield, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened near the intersection of 5th and Broad streets at about 6:50 p.m. According to Sgt. Wood, the driver was transported to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and later died.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The driver was not identified.

