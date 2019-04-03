1 in hospital after Westside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An early morning house fire on the Westside sent one person to the hospital Wednesday, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported.

Dozens of firefighters were called to West 5th Street near Melson Avenue just before 4 a.m. where flames were showing upon arrival. The home had extensive damage inside and smoke damage on the outer walls of the brick home.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to JFRD. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews remained on scene to check for hotspots after the fire was under control.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.